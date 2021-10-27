Logan County Schools student arrested after making threat on Snapchat

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A student at Chapmanville Regional High School has been charged with terroristic threats after he was apprehended by police early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the threat was made on a Snapchat video.

“It was a threat that placed the well-being and safety of the parents and students at school today at risk,” said Cpl. Derrick Miller, a prevention resource officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 7:15 a.m., the arrest was made in the parking lot of Chapmanville Regional High School.

Cpl. Miller says the investigation had started at around 5 a.m. after they received a tip from the State Police of a possible threat made by a student over social media.

They were able to locate the 17-year-old before school started and arrest them before they entered the building.

The student was found unarmed.

Miller says threats by students like these over social media are common nowadays, but they still have to take them seriously.

“Whether there’s ill will or any intent behind it, we’re going to take every threat seriously,” he said.

School went on as scheduled after the arrest was made, but pandemonium broke out afterward as nearly three hundred students were signed out early from school by their parents, as rumors of another threat spread.

“They didn’t get the right kid, all the kids was saying the actual kid is still in school,” wrote one mother on the Logan County Sheriff Department’s Facebook.

“If something does go down the police department should be held accountable as well. arresting the wrong student as the one who needs to be arrested is sitting in the classroom still yet,” wrote another woman.

Miller says he wants to assure parents that they’re trained to act fast, and if there had been another threat they would’ve been notified.

“And I know it’s hard, I’m a parent too, but I wish people would realize, put your faith and trust not only in the law enforcement that’s here but the wonderful school staff that we have trained,” he said.

Classes at Champnaville Regional High School continue Wednesday as scheduled.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news!