Logan County Schools to get upgraded sports facilities

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Friday night lights are going to look different this season for Logan High School. The bleachers at Logan High have been standing for more than 50 years.

Now after decades of wear and tear, the Logan County Board of Education decided it’s time for newer and safer stands for fans.

Logan High students are hoping that the new bleachers that are scheduled to be ready by this fall, will boost morale in the school.

Sophomore Madison Mullins said, “We don’t really get a lot of crowds and I’m hoping that new bleachers will bring out new people, and hopefully the football team will get some bigger crowds also.”

And it’s not only the bleachers that are getting a makeover, but the girls’ locker room at Logan High, and facilities across the county are also getting an upgrade.

The Board of Education is in the process of soliciting bids for the various projects, but the construction that’s already started has students excited.

“As someone from Logan, West Virginia we don’t really get a lot, and when we get something it’s really special.” Madison Mullins, Sophomore at Logan High

The facility action items approved by the Logan County Board of Education on Feb. 19th were: