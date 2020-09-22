Logan County wants to play

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Logan County parents and students are now speaking out, with assertion.

“They really felt they had been treated unfairly by the metric and how the state guidance had played out,” said Jeremy Farley, president of the Logan County Board of Education.

“Everything is open to some capacity, except for sports and schools,” says Lisa Atwood, a mother of Logan County students.

Logan County was the first to hit ‘red’ on the state’s COVID-19 map in August.

So students never went to school – they’ve only learned virtually.

Last week, a new color was created, ‘gold,’ which allows in-person class and activities.

Logan County hit ‘gold’ last week, but decided to stay home.

“Once we did not make a decision to go back to school in that Thursday meeting, there was a protest,” said Farley.

A protest, because parents and their kids want to be back in the classroom, and on the fields.

“These kids were in the weight rooms wearing their masks to stay within the guidelines,” said Atwood. “And we didn’t have any issues back in the summer with all the conditioning these kids did.”

“Every other county got to practice and play,” said Farley. “They saw universities put thousands of people in stadiums and they couldn’t even practice.”

In West Virginia, you have to be holding in-person class in order to play sports; which is why Farley wrote a letter to Governor Jim Justice.

“They asked me to please contact the Governor and see if they would be able to play football, cheerlead, play their sports… while we’re still remote,” said Farley.

Parents are also concerned about virtual learning because Logan County is such a rural area.

“Most of these kids… they don’t know how to do it. their parents don’t know how to do it. bring them into the classroom while you have a window of opportunity and let them gain the knowledge they need to study virtually,” said David Scott, a father to Logan County students.

And they’re asking for more support from Governor Jim Justice.

“Help! We need help!” said Scott. “Come down to Logan County, West Virginia. Attend one of our board meetings. Let’s all sit down and talk about it and find a way to resolve these issues.”