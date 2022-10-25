LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education.

The retirement is effective Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week.

According to the Department of Education’s website, they will meet for what is being called a “special circumstance review,” to review the status of Logan County Schools.

The agenda is not specific about that review. It says the review was conducted from Sept. 15 to Sept. 23.

13 News is working to get more information on this story.