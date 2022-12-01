UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Aaron Grant, of Foster, West Virginia, was arrested and arraigned Thursday for allegedly sending the messages.

They say deputies became aware of the allegations on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.