Logan County woman arrested on drug charges

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges in Logan County after deputies found suspected drugs on her and in her vehicle.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Katrina Lashae Fender, 32, of Davin was arrested after deputies responded to a call Wednesday, Oct. 28, regarding a person passed out in the driver seat of a vehicle in front of the Colonial Room at Huff Creek.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found several types of alleged controlled substances “in plain view” in the vehicle. They say Fender allegedly had a baggie of suspected meth between her legs while she sat in the vehicle. A tube containing three 600 mg Gabapentin pills, seven unopened Suboxone strips and one opened Suboxone strip – all 8mg/2mg – allegedly on Fender.

A large bag of suspected marijuana was also found in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. They say while searching Fender as she was being handcuffed, deputies also found two additional plastic containers of suspected methamphetamine.

Fender was arrested on four charges of Possession of Controlled Substance -Gabapentin, Suboxone, meth and marijuana. she was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

