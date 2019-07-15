Logan Deputies: 2 people found passed out with child in vehicle

The driver (L) was identified as Timothy Caserta, 37 years of age, of Man, Logan County and the passenger (R) was identified as Chelsea Calloway, 23 years of age, of Sod, Lincoln County.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested two people after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a child and had to be revived with Naloxone. On Saturday, July 13th at around 2:30 PM, Logan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched by Logan 911 to Trogdon’s Biscuits and More located at Kistler. The call was in reference to occupants passed out in a vehicle with a small child in the back.

When deputies arrived, Logan County EMS had already arrived on the scene and administered Naloxone to both the driver and passenger until they regained consciousness. The driver was identified as Timothy Caserta, 37, of Man, W.Va. and the passenger was identified as Chelsea Calloway, 23, of Sod, W.Va. The 5-year-old child is Calloway’s son.

Calloway admitted that she and Caserta snorted Heroin prior to traveling to Trogden’s. Deputies say Paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle but no actual drugs were found. Both were taken into custody.

Chris Trent, the Victims Advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene and stayed with the child until a family member could be contacted and take custody of the child. Logan County Child Protective Services were also contacted.

Calloway was charged with Permitting DUI and Child Neglect Creating a Risk of Injury. Caserta was charged with DUI with a Minor, Driving Suspended, and Child Neglect Creating a Risk of Injury. Both were processed at the office and transported to South Western Regional Jail.

Chief Deputy M.A. Mayes wants to extend the appreciation of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to the individuals at Trogdon’s Biscuits and More. Mayes says their assistance and actions in this matter definitely saved this young child from danger. The outcome could have been much different had they not intervened.