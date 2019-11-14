Logan Police search for carjacker who stole elderly woman’s car

LOGAN, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Logan Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a 70-year-old woman’s car in front of Walmart. Judy Nelson reported to police yesterday morning, November 14, 2019, that she was carjacked by a man while she was trying to put her mother-in-law into the car from her wheelchair.

She also told police that she tried pulling the man out as he began to drive away.

Nelson’s missing car is a Ford C-Max with the license plate 2TF 363.

A copy of Walmart security footage shows the suspect, Police are investigating at this time. If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact Logan Police at (304) 752-6535.