JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died.



The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away.



Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services.

Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant.



The department says that he dedicated decades to not just community service, but service to our nation.