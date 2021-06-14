HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re looking for a job, then now might be the best time to apply. All over the tri-state, staffing agencies are trying to fill positions as soon as possible.

There have been a number of qualified candidates apply for these positions, but can that number fill the current job demand?

Staffing agencies like Manpower in Huntington, West Virginia have seen an increase in applicants, but there are still hundreds of jobs left unfilled.

Right now we still have more job openings than we do candidates. Bobbie Ward, Huntington Manpower Branch Manager



Job listings can be found online and many don’t require a higher level of education. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

As for other staffing agencies like Wise Medical Staffing, they have seen the opposite. Recruiter Haley Hoffman says they’re seeing a shortage of applicants all around.

I have seen a huge drop in a lack of applicants. We’re seeing a lot of needs for nurses, RN’s and LPN’s and we’re seeing a lot of needs for CPAs. Haley Hoffman, Wise Medical Staffing recruiter

Many of the jobs are listed online and with just a few clicks, you can submit an application. In an effort to keep up with the demand, these agencies are also hosting in-person job fairs.

Huntington Manpower branch manager Bobbie Ward says some of the positions they have listed on their website do not require higher education. Some of the openings are for entry-level roles, while others may require a higher skill set.

Manpower will be hosting a hiring event at their Charleston location on Thursday, June 17th and Wise Medical Staffing will also be hosting an event on Friday, June 18th.

For job listings posted by Manpower in Huntington, click here. For listings posted by Wise Medical Staffing, click here.

