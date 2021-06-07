Looking for an ‘out of this world’ experience?

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Are you looking for an exciting and unique experience? You may want to check out the Clark Planetarium in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Located in the Advanced Technology Center at Shawnee State University (SSU), the planetarium was offered free shows to the public twice a week. However, the pandemic brought the number of shows down to zero.

SSU recently reopened the planetarium and is now back to their show schedule, but there are some restrictions that have been put in place.



Members of the community come out to one of the first shows in the Clark Planetarium. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The room would seat about 60 individuals. Now, they can only seat 1/3 of the capacity or around 20 people due to social distancing guidelines still in place on-campus.

The seats are marked as to where each person can sit and masks are required. Other than the minor changes, the show is still the same exciting experience!

Many in the community have been patiently waiting for the planetarium to open back up, especially since it’s a one-of-a-kind experience in the tri-state. Juliet Lyons says her favorite part of the show is getting to see “what the planets look like.”

Greg Lyons says this is a place not many communities are lucky enough to have.

There’s not many around, so it’s very nice that Shawnee has this facility. Greg Lyons, Clark Planetarium visitor

The list of future events this month are listed below:

June 10th – Origins of Life, Future Moon

June 14th – Dawn of the Space Age

June 17th – Kid’s Night: Planets of the Solar System, Larry Cat

June 21st – Black Holes

June 24th – Hubble Vision, Amazing Astronomers

June 28th – Live Tour of the Solar System

All shows are free to students and the public. For more information, click here.

