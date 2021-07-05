Looking for ‘room and board?’ Hotels see business uptick post-pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Last year, the pandemic forced many to stay home limiting travel all over the U.S. Hotels were among many businesses directly affected by this change.

Normal business and holiday travel was almost non-existent, meaning fewer hotel rooms were being booked. Fortunately, things are starting to get back to normal.

More people are starting to hit the roads and as a result, they’re starting to book hotel rooms. In Huntington, Delta Marriott Hotel director of sales Mike Shockley says they’ve seen a good increase these past few months.

Corporate bookings have started to come back. A lot of companies have lifted their travel restrictions, so we’re seeing more and more of those bookings come in as well. Mike Shockley, Delta Hotel by Marriott director of sales

Shockley also says with the mask mandate being lifted and more vaccinations, people’s comfort zones have expanded, and traveling is no longer considered a risk.

Huntington Regional Chamber President and CEO Bill Bissett says there’s a lot of excitement right now as we move into this post-pandemic chapter.

When you look at people going on vacation, whether it’s in-state or out of state everywhere is packed. We’ve been cooped up for a whole year and we want to get back to normal. Bill Bissett, Huntington Regional Chamber President and CEO



Delta Hotels by Marriott in Downtown Huntington and the Huntington Mall have also entered into a multi-year agreement with Marshall Athletics. Delta Hotels will be featured in various sponsored promotions during this 2021-2022 season.

