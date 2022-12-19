KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon in the 5,000 block of Venable Avenue in the Kanawha City area of Charleston at around 6 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect had gone to Memphis, Tennessee, based on their initial investigation.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the LAPD says they learned Dixon may be in West Virginia. They say they worked with the West Virginia United States Marshal Task Force to do surveillance on a place Dixon may be at.

They say Dixon was arrested without incident. Inside the residence were multiple high-powered firearms, according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Los Angeles Police Department)

The U.S. Marshal Service says Dixon was wanted for shooting and seriously wounding two tourists from the United Kingdom on July 30, 2022.

Dixon is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.