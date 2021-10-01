Good News with 13
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Louisa, Kentucky woman wins $1 million dollars from Publisher’s Clearing House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – One lucky resident in Louisa, Kentucky received the surprise of a lifetime from the Publisher’s Clearing House Prize Patrol.

When Kitty Allen heard a knock on her door Friday afternoon, she had no idea there would be one million dollars waiting on her doorstep.

She said she was in shock and this money couldn’t have come at a better time and already has an idea of what she will spend the money on.

“On bills, my grandkids, and helping the church,” said Allen. “I never thought it would happen, but I kept hoping.”

When asked about how she plans to celebrate, she said her first stop will be Texas Roadhouse.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS