Louisa Man arrested for shooting by Kentucky State Police

LOUISA, Ky. (WOWK) — Ryan Young, 41, of Louisa, Kentucky has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police on US 23 in the Burnaugh Area of Boyd County. Young was wanted for shooting Bradley Meade, 37, of Bevinsville, Ky., in the leg on December 22, 2019.

Louisa Police say at 11:50 p.m. on December 22, they responded to North Main Cross Street in reference to a possible shooting. During the investigation, they discovered Meade had been shot in the leg while visiting the home of his girlfriend Jennifer Moore, 44, of Louisa, Ky. Officers say a verbal argument started between Meade and Young when Young arrived at the home which resulted in Young shooting from the vehicle striking Meade in the left upper leg. Meade was transported to St. Marys Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements a warrant was issued for Young for Assault 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.

Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt would like to thank the Kentucky State Police, US Marshalls Office, West Virginia State Police, Wayne, Cabell, Boyd and Lawrence County Sheriff Departments for their assistance. Young will be lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.