LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is investigating after a Kentucky school received an anonymous bomb threat this morning.

According to Lawrence County Schools, administrators at Louisa Middle School received the threat this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, and immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities.

LCS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says authorities made a thorough assessment of the building and gave administrators the “all-clear” to return to class just after 10 a.m.

According to Fletcher, parents and guardians of students at the school were sent two text messages and alerts during the evacuation using the Apptegy system so they would be aware of the situation.

Fletcher also thanked the Louisa PD, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, fire department volunteers and all first responders who were on scene for their short response time and effort to make sure the school was safe.

The Louisa Police Department says the case remains under investigation.