Louisa Police search for suspect in attempted child abduction

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an alleged attempted child abduction.

Police say the alleged incident happened around 5:15 p.m. June 25, 2021, in the area of Gene Wilson Boulevard. The suspect has been described as a person of average build with brown hair and facial hair around the mouth area. They were reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.

Law enforcement are asking those who live in that area to review their surveillance footage for any information regarding this investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Gene Wilson Boulevard near Lawrence County High School during that time and saw anything that could help the investigation is asked to call the Louisa Police Department or Lawrence County 911 Center’s non-emergency line at 606-638-4851.