Louisa Police: Woman sold stolen medical equipment for more than $781K

LOUISA, Ky. (WOWK) — The Louisa Police Department arrested Lashea Nicole Hudnall, 34 of Louisa, Kentucky after a 3-month investigation and a Lawrence County Grand Jury Indictment. Hudnall has been charged with five counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000 but under $1,000,000 each a Class C Felony that carries a five to 10 year sentence.

Police say during the investigation it was discovered that Hudnall had stolen medical and office supplies from Three Rivers Medical Center between 2014 to 2019 where she was employed as a supply manager. Chief Greg Fugitt, the investigating officer, said, “Mrs. Hudnall was selling items online and shipping them out from the hospital but the money was going to her personal Paypal account. Between 2014 to 2019 Mrs. Hudnall received from $781,699.82 into her account from China and some American buyers.”

Hudnall was transported to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center with a $10,000 cash bond.