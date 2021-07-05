Louisiana fugitive arrested in West Virginia Fourth of July police chase

The Milton Police Department says Danny M. Fulks, 36, of Franklin, Louisiana, is facing multiple charges stemming from a Fourth of July pursuit. He is also wanted on charges out of Louisiana. July 5, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Milton Police Departement)

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted out of Louisiana was arrested last night after what police are calling “a wild pursuit.”

The Milton Police Department says Danny M. Fulks, 36, of Franklin, Louisiana, is now facing multiple charges stemming from the Fourth of July pursuit. The Department says the chase began when an officer attempted to pull a vehicle allegedly driven by Fulks over on I-64 for impaired driving.

Officers say the pursuit ran from Milton to Culloden before going through an open field. According to the Milton PD, the crash ended at an AEP substation where officers took Fulks into custody as he allegedly attempted to flee from the crashed vehicle.

Upon arrest, officers said they learned Fulks was wanted by law enforcement in Louisiana on a Parole Violation on a burglary charge. In West Virginia, he now faces charges of DUI-Drugs, Driving revoked for DUI third offense, Fleeing from police while DUI, No insurance, Improper registration.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Milton Police Department in the pursuit.