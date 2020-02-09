“Love Your Block” mini-grant could help neighborhoods clean up vacant lots

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Representatives from the “Love You Block” organization met with Huntington residents on Saturday to discuss future planning regarding vacant property.

The “Love Your Block” program coordinator, Charlotte Riestenberg arranged a trolley tour for Huntington residents to visit three vacant lots in the West End. Upon visiting each site, the tour group was welcomed to brainstorm on how each location could be used.

Hopefully, someone on the tour is super inspired by the vacant lots and wants to put a really cool project on it. Charlotte Riestenberg

The “Love Your Block” program presented by AmeriCorps VISTA is designed to help communities to work together with their local government on revitalization. The Huntington West community is worked together with the City of Huntington to keep up the title of “America’s Best Community.”







The lots that are under discussion are as follows:

2021 Madison Avenue Huntington, WV

955 Adams Avenue Huntington, WV

607 Washington Avenue Huntington, WV

Neighbors in West Huntington can apply for a mini-grant to help with the revitalization of these areas. For more information on the “Love Your Block” program and the grant application, click here.