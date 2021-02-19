Low number of flu hospitalizations in Scioto County amid pandemic

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Area hospitals could have been extremely busy this year treating both influenza and COVID-19 patients, but fortunately, that is not the case.

Six weeks into the flu season, the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is reporting only seeing one case of a flu hospitalization so far. Compared to last season this is a positive sign of what’s to come.

We’re not sure how many we’ll have this season, but I don’t anticipate experiencing a high uptick or anything like that. Molly Davis, Scioto County Regional Epidemiologist



Flu hospitalizations are currently lower than last season and are not expected to have a sudden uptick. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Many are saying the lack of hospitalizations is due to good health practices during the pandemic. Portsmouth City Health Commissioner Chris Smith says those practices help keep any illness away, including COVID-19.

Hopefully some of the public health measures all stick around.. certainly the handwashing. Chris Smith, Portsmouth City Health Commissioner

Scioto County Epidemiologist Molly Davis also says there are other reasons for the decrease – including more people working from home and avoiding social gatherings.

Kids are not in school, so that contributed significantly to this decrease in influenza that we see and people are not gathering like they did last flu season. Molly Davis, Scioto County Regional Epidemiologist

The health department and the Scioto County EMA both encourage everyone to continue following regular health practices, so more flu and COVID-19 cases can be prevented.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.