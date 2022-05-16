SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman said that 35-year-old Carl Dustin Pistole, of Lucasville, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery on April 27. This plea was in relation to the death of 43-year-old Misty Montgomery.

On Dec. 30, 2020, a woman was found lying on the side of Robert Lucas Road in Lucasville, Ohio. Passing motorists tried to render aid, and they called 911. The woman was later identified as Misty Montgomery, and she died from her injuries shortly after being taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation and determined that Carl Dustin Pistole was the main suspect. Mr. Pistole evaded authorities for several days, and law enforcement captured him one week after Ms. Montgomery’s death.

Investigators concluded that Mr. Pistole was indeed responsible for Ms. Montgomery’s injuries.

Mr. Pistole will serve 16 years in prison and an additional 5-year indefinite term for a total sentence of 16-21 years.