Luke Bryan to bring ‘Proud to be Right Here’ tour to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Country crooner Luke Bryan will be bringing his “Proud to be Right Here” tour to the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 22.
Tickets for the Charleston stop of Bryan’s national tour will go on sale at 10 a.m., next Friday, Feb. 28.
The “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” singer released eight albums over his career and most recently won the Academy of Country Music Awards Album of the Decade for his 2013 album, “Crash My Party.”
Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
