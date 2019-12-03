Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Pikeville in 2020 on farewell tour

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) – Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are coming to Pikeville, Kentucky next year as a part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The 2006 Rock n’ Roll inductees will play Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Friday, May 8, 2019. Since announcing the farewell tour in 2018, the band has logged over 100 stops in the U.S. and internationally.

The farewell tour will take original member Gary Rossington joined by Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next year. They will be joined by special guest Travis Tritt.

“We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we’ve ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation,” said the band’s lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “We are getting close!”

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program.

The tour derives its name from their song “The Last of the Street Survivors” and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single “What’s Your Name.”