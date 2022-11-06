CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a tasty and beautiful time to be in the Capital City.

It was a gorgeous fall day for the annual “Mac and Cheese Cook-Off” at the Capitol Market, in Charleston, West Virginia. Various vendors cooked up all kinds of mac and cheese and even added tasty ingredients such as smoked brisket, Italian sausage, or hot peppers.

The event is also for a good cause, as it raised money to help kids with speech, hearing and language disorders.

“It’s great event! So, we provide free speech therapy for kids in West Virginia. We have 16 counties that we serve and see 140 kids a week. So, this event we have every year. It’s our Eighth Annual Mac and Cheese Cook-Off, and we created this event because all kids, most kids, love mac and cheese.” Megan Cutlip, Executive Director of The Childhood Language Center.

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis at the Mac and Cheese Cook-Off in West Virginia. (WOWK 13 News file)

13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis covered the event and said the samples were great. WV Corner Kitchen, located on Bigley Avenue in Charleston, was the winner of the cook-off!

For more information about speech and hearing services, click here.