UPDATE (4:33 p.m. on Friday, April 1): Both eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE at Corridor G are now back open.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Both eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE are blocked after a crash on Friday afternoon.

It appears that traffic is being diverted to the southbound turn lane onto Rt. 119.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

No timeline is available on how long the road will be blocked.