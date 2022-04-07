KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – One of Kanawha County’s busiest roads will soon be getting a face lift, however, the upgrades will cause some delays for area drivers.

Starting Monday drivers need to be aware of some major construction taking place on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. The first phase of this project will be from 33rd street to 40th street.

Division of Highways leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to discuss the project with the public. They say they’ve been planning this construction for about four years. Contractors will remove the existing roadway and resurface the road.

It will also include new lighting, a new medium and install a proper drainage system. Something project managers say is much needed for a well maintained road.

“This road was constructed to a four lane in the mid 70s so everything is really starting to show its age. In order to maintain any roadway you have to have good drainage,” said Gary Mullins the District 1 construction engineer for the project.

There will be at least one lane open in each direction throughout the duration of the project which could take up to two years. Officials admit that its not going to be an easy project to complete, but they’re eager to start.

“We’re not going to avoid the hard subject here and that is that its going to be a delay. There are going to be problems, we’re not going to tell you it’s going to be all candy and whistles. There’s going to be times where it’s going to be a struggle, and we’re not avoiding that. But in order to get the project where we want it to end that’s what it takes,” says Joe Pack, the WVDOH Chief of District Operations.

The project in its entirety costs more than $10 million, with some of that money coming from Governor Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity project.

Although the project will start on Monday, April 11, officials say the first month will only consist of nighttime lane closures.

Leaders are urging two words to the public and drivers – patience and cooperation. They are also pushing the importance of safe work spaces for their works and urge caution to everyone traveling this stretch of road in the coming months.