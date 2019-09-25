Mack’s shoes opening in Downtown Huntington Oct. 7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s been a quarter of a century since Downtown Huntington has had a dedicated dress + casual shoe store and that’s about to change.

Mack’s is slated to have its grand opening Monday, Oct. 7. It’s in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue, across from Pullman Square. The store will carry men’s and women’s dress and casual shoes, outerwear, leather bags, socks, and other accessories.

Owner MacKenzie Morley, who also owns the women’s retail store Kenzington Alley just a few shops down, says she considered expanding that store to another city but decided to take a different route.

“It was putting something else here in Downtown Huntington that we were missing,” Morley said. “It was filling a void and bringing another piece of that puzzle here so we’re one step closer to being everything we want to be.”