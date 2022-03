MADISON, WV (WOWK)—A bridge across the Little Coal River in Madison, West Virginia is being replaced.

Madison Police say that the bridge that goes across the river by the Madison City Park between Lincoln Ave. and Veterans Memorial Bypass will be closed starting March 21.

They suggested the Veterans Memorial Bypass to Rt. 17 or toward Riverside Dr. to 119 or the Danville bridge as alternative routes.

Delays are expected in the area, so drivers are being asked to use caution.