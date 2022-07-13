BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Madison Volunteer Fire Department has received a $7,500 grant from the Boone County Community Foundation to help pay for safer and improved firefighting helmets.

The VFD announced this on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

They say the grant will cover 84% of the cost of the helmets for all 28 firefighters on the team. The new helmets will fit guidelines and standards set by the National Fire Protection Agency.

In the Facebook post, they say there is, “more exciting news in the days to come.”