MADISON, W.V. (WOWK) – According to the ‘City of Madison WV’ Facebook page, Mayor Harold Howard has passed away at age 81.

Here is a statement from the page:

According to CoalValleyNews, Mayor Howell was a veteran and in the late 1960’s became a Justice of the Peace for Boone County. Howell’s political career spanned over 50 years; making him one of the most elected and re-elected officials in Boone County history.