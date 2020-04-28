Mail-in election underway in Buckeye State

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — It has been quite the unusual primary season in the Buckeye State. Due to coronavirus concerns, the March Primary was canceled and is now a mail-in only election.

Some mail delays have left voters across the state without their absentee ballots, but Board of Elections (BOE) officials say people could have still received their absentee ballots on Monday, April 27, 2020, and others may even receive their ballots on Election Day: April 28, 2020.

“Compared to other primary years, we’re probably looking at 75% [turnout] of what it would’ve been had we had a normal, [in-person election].” said Randall Lambert, Member of the Lawrence County BOE.

With that being said, April 27, 2020 was the last day to mail those absentee ballots back, so if you received your ballot late or didn’t mail it back in time, you can also drop it off at drop-box locations at your local BOE office through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

If you still haven’t received your absentee ballot by Election Day, Lawrence County BOE officials say you should call them first before coming down to the office. Their number is (740) 532-0444. We also asked officials what the general November, 2020 election would look like given the threats of the virus.

“We have no idea,” said Cathy Snider, Director for the Lawrence County BOE. “It’s a very difficult thing to speculate but we are talking about it and preparing in advance for the protocols we’ll have to put in place to handle [the election] if it becomes an all-mail election again.”

There are a couple of instances where people may be able to vote in person on election day at the BOE office. Those include having a disability or being homeless.

You may also cast a provisional ballot if your absentee ballot wasn’t delivered to you on time, however, officials urge you to call them first before coming down to the office.

