CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia state offices are still dealing with a mainframe outage that disrupted services at the DMV, DHHR and more state agencies last week.

The West Virginia Department of Administration says that Park Place Technologies, the state’s third-party vendor, is working to repair a physical hardware error and that IBM and Ensono have joined in to support the state.

The West Virginia Office of Technology says that service restoration will take 48 to 72 hours.

The DMV announced on Thursday that drivers can now renew their licenses or vehicle registrations online or at kiosks, but other systems are still affected by the outage.

A spokesperson from Gov. Justice’s administration says that the cause of the mainframe outage was a physical hardware failure and not the result of any outside attack. The spokesperson tells 13 News that it was a failure of a fiber card. Parts had to be overnighted, and technicians had to fly in because the system is antiquated, and only a few specialists understand how to fix it.

The West Virginia DMV is asking customers to visit their website to check for updates before visiting one of their regional offices.