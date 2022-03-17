CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the Charleston Police Department’s 2021 year-end review, most major crime areas are at or near a seven-year low.

Chief Tyke Hunt presented the data to City Council earlier in the month and says the positive trends can be attributed to the proactive steps being taken to address public safety in the community.

“Got to attribute that to our community engagement and our working relationship through all city departments,” he said. When we have the whole city working together toward an objective to make the city safer and make it a better place to live then we’re going to have a forced multiplier there.”

Key findings of the report include:

Burglary, breaking and entering into motor vehicles, malicious wounding, motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering into buildings, and robbery are all at a seven-year low—with larcenies being at almost a seven-year low.

Response times have improved since last year and are down by approximately 45 seconds.

Response to resistance and aggression is holding at the 25 percent decrease of previous years.

Charleston has maintained a 25 percent decrease in traffic crashes and fatalities, which are up in most cities.

Calls for service [to Metro 911] are at a seven-year low.

“We get out there and we develop the relationships. You have the folks in the community that trust you. They like you. They want you to be there,” Hunt said. “They begin to pass information along to you, and before too long you get to see where you need to be, who the problem areas are, and what you need to address.”

Mayor Amy Goodwin commends the Police Department for all of their hard work but says its a collaborative effort to keep Charleston safe.

“We have close to 760 employees all throughout the city of Charleston and their one goal, their mission always is for a healthy, safe and vibrant community,” she said. “So it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

Chief Hunt and Mayor Goodwin met with Charleston businesses Thursday afternoon to see how things are going and what the city needs to improve upon.