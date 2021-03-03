‘Major heroin dealer’ arrested in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wayne County Deputies arrested what they describe as “a major heroin dealer” from East Lynn yesterday on a traffic stop.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says Terry Stephens and his daughter Rachael Stephens were arrested after a lengthy investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. At the time of his arrest, deputies found approximately 55 grams of Heroin on Terry Stephens. Rachael Stephens allegedly drove her father to purchase the Heroin in Huntington. The investigation shows she allegedly takes him every week to purchase Heroin.

Terry Stephens is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to distribute 10 to 100 grams of heroin.

Rachael Stephens is charged with conspiracy to distribute 10 to 100 grams of heroin and aiding and abetting.