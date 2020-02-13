Closings & Delays
Major rock slide in Mingo County shuts down road

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – A major rock slide is impacting travel tonight on a roadway in southern West Virginia.

Dispatchers report a major rockslide in Williamson, West Virginia. The incident occurred on West 3rd Avenue by Old Stewards Drive-In.

Police say the road will be shut down all night and will not re-open until some time tomorrow.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Williamson Fire Department and Mingo County EMS are on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

