ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are working to lift a major section of the new I-64 bridge between Nitro and St. Albans.

Department of Highways leaders tell us the work to lift the massive piece of steel got underway around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The piece is a major part of the bridge that will eventually carry westbound traffic across the Kanawha River. The new bridge will replace the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which was torn down last year.

The work is not expected to have a major impact of interstate traffic.