Make a donation to Ronald McDonald House, get your chipped windshield fixed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Has this ever happened to you? You’re out driving and all of a sudden, a pebble hits and cracks your windshield.

On Thursday, folks can get those chips fixed while helping out a sick child and their families!

From 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., folks can head out to Partners Insurance on Route 60 to get those chipped windshields fixed by Glass America and enjoy a free lunch.

In exchange for the service, which usually runs about $100 dollars, folks are being asked to donate money to the Huntington Ronald McDonald House to help sick children and their families.

“Our annual operating budget is $650,000 dollars and we have to raise that,” said Jaye Toler, Director of Development for the Huntington Ronald McDonald House. “Sometimes we can underestimate what $5 dollars plus $5 dollars plus $5 dollars can mean, and for us, it means being able to operate and offer this home away from home for children that are really sick.”

Employees at Partners Insurance say they will match 100% of the donations made at today’s event.

“Many of the children staying at the Ronald McDonald House might be from Huntington or Barboursville or South Point,” said Toler. “But if their illness is critical enough, then they still need Ronald McDonald House. So, a doctor may say, ‘we’re not going to let you go home, but we will let you stay at Ronald McDonald House.’”

If you are unable to attend the event but you’d still like to donate to the Ronald McDonald House, or would like to become a volunteer, you can call them at (304) 529 – 1122.