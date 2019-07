WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Tudor’s Biscuit world is searching for a woman after a Make-A-Wish box was stolen.

The box was stolen from their counter earlier today.

At Tudor's Biscuit World Weirton, our MAKE A WISH BOX was STOLEN!!! If anyone knows who this girl is, please let us know… Posted by Amanda Paul on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Tudor’s Biscuit World is asking anyone to come forward to them or the Hancock County Police Department if you have any information on who the person is.