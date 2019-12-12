Man accused in deadly July shooting appears in court

Live Now
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – A man accused in deadly July shooting was arraigned in Kanawha County Court this afternoon.

Braheem Griffin was arraigned today on first and second-degree murder charges in court today. Police say Griffin is responsible for the shooting death of 19-year-old Trequan Gibson outside the Second Avenue Center in Charleston July 4th of this year.

