MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with DUI after five people were hit by a vehicle at the Mason County Fair has waived his preliminary hearing.

According to the Mason County Magistrate Clerk’s Office, the case for Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, was transferred to the Mason County Circuit Court.

The incident happened on Aug. 12, 2022 near the main gate of the Mason County Fair. According to investigators, Sturgeon allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit two elderly people and three juveniles. He was charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Sturgeon’s next hearing is set for Sept. 12 for indictments, according to the magistrate clerk’s office.

Just last week, the youngest of the victims, a 12-year-old boy named Brailey Wallace, was welcomed back home by his community after being the last of the victims cleared to leave the hospital.