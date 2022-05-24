MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man facing charges in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a man in Meigs County was in court today.

Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia is charged with Complicity to Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the April 2021 murder of Kane Roush.

Nelson was in court on an arraignment hearing, where court officials say his bond was set to $2 million cash and Lindsey Price was named his court-appointed attorney.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Keontae Nelson is being held in a jail in Fairfield County, Ohio. He had previously been jailed in Charleston, West Virginia, and was extradited back to Ohio on Friday, May 20.

Nelson is the second man charged in connection to the murder of Roush. Roush was shot in Pomeroy, Ohio early Easter Sunday morning. The 25-year-old man died at the hospital.

Jaquan Hall, who is also from Charleston, is also charged with murder in this case. He is expected to go to trial in September.

Nelson’s next court appearance is set for Thursday, May 26, 2022.