MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murdering two people in two different states on the same night will go to a grand jury on one of the cases against him.

According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, Wayne Leib Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Meigs County Court on Oct. 13, 2022. His case will now proceed to the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas to be heard by a grand jury.

In Meigs County, Leib is accused of fatally shooting Dwayne Qualls, 62, in Qualls’ home on Spring Avenue in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested that night and charged with Aggravated Murder on Oct. 3.

Leib is also accused in another murder that happened earlier that same evening in Mason, West Virginia, just 10 minutes away from the scene in Pomeroy. During the investigation, Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Jason Pierce, 34, of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds in a home on Front Street in Mason.

Authorities say Leib faces a first-degree murder charge in the Mason investigation.

Leib is currently in jail in Meigs County being held on a $2 million bond.