BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is on trial for a deadly 2021 shooting in Boone County.

According to the circuit judge’s office, Kevin Dickens, 54, is taking the stand in his own defense during the trial Friday, March 17, 2023.

Dickens is accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Jeremy Peters, of Whitesville, on Dec. 31, 2021, West Virginia State Police said at the time of the shooting. Troopers said the shooting happened after an argument between the two that turned physical.

Dickens was charged with murder following the shooting, WVSP said at the time.