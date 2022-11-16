KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court.

Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Harris’ trial has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022 with a preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, according to the Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Harris was indicted Nov. 10, 2022, for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia.

Harris is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old James Daugherty in the early morning hours of June 4, 2022. Charleston police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. that morning and found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Harris was taken into custody on June 10, 2022, in Osceola, Florida.