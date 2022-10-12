CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of cutting a woman’s face with a knife in Kanawha County pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Joseph Wade Igo was indicted for malicious wounding for a May 2022 incident during which he allegedly cut a woman’s face from her ear to her lip with a knife. According to a criminal complaint, a woman arrived at CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital where a nurse told law enforcement that the cut on her face was so deep that it went almost all the way through her cheek.

He was arraigned in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, and according to court records, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His trial is set to begin on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. His bond remains at $10,000, and he remains in jail.