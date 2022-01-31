Man accused of decapitating cat with machete pleads not guilty

WARNING: This story is graphic in its description of the crime.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A South Charleston man has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection to the death and decapitation of a cat.

South Charleston Police responded to a welfare check on July 20, 2021 the 1200 block of E Village Drive in South Charleston after a phone call request from the sister of Gabriel Kekel. At that time, authorities said Kekel allegedly told officers that he had overdosed his cat and then decapitated and dismembered its body.

Authorities said the defendant then led the officers to the home’s attic where they found three jars containing animal body parts, including the previously-mentioned cat’s head. According to police, Kekel allegedly told the officers he had removed the cat’s head with a machete.

The crime of cruelty to animals is defined as a person who intentionally tortures, mutilates or maliciously kills an animal, or causes, procures or authorizes any other person to torture, mutilate or maliciously kill an animal. It is a felony, and it could mean up to five years in prison and up to $5,000.

His trial date is set for May 2, 2022.