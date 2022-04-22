CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of murdering two women in Charleston pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Marquis Goodman is alleged to have killed Bria White and Kytiana Belcher on Charleston’s West Side in October of 2021.

His trial date is set for Aug. 16 at 9:00 a.m.

Court documents say that Charleston PD responded to the 300 block of Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side on October 8 at around 1:30 a.m. due to a complaint of gunshots in the area. Once on scene, officers found a woman lying unresponsive in the entryway to Given’s Crankshaft. She had suffered numerous gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. She was later identified as Bria White.

Police tried to locate White’s domestic partner, Kytiana Belcher at her residence but were unsuccessful. Then, at around 7:55 a.m. the same morning, units found another woman lying along the fence line of a residence on the 1000 block of Grant Street. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her throat and was pronounced dead shortly after. She was identified as Kytiana Belcher.

Upon reviewing Ms. Belcher’s phone, police found a Snapchat video from 1:17 a.m. showing a black man wearing a blue zip-up jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black shorts and a “Michael Myers” mask covering his face. Ms. White could be seen in the video walking behind this man. This was 13 minutes before the shots fired call, police say.

According to court documents, police also reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and found footage of three subjects in the area as well as the black man fleeing the area near where Ms. Belcher had been shot. He was seen running toward the intersection of Main Street and Marion Street and appeared to remove several articles of clothing. He was also seen placing an unknown item in the 1000 block of Main Street at around 1:29 a.m. Police later searched that area and found a firearm.

Detectives also found the blue zip-up jacket, an open-face ski mask and the Michael Meyers mask near the intersection of Main Street and Marion Street.

Police say they collected several witness statements during the investigation, one of which said he saw both Belcher and White at his residence the night of October 7 with a black man, known as “KJ.” After speaking with other witnesses, police figured out that “KJ” was Marquis Jermayne Goodman, a man from Detroit, Michigan.

Court documents say that video surveillance places Goodman with White and Belcher in the Littlepage Terrace area at around 12:56 a.m. on October 8.

Mr. Goodman was arrested in Detroit on October 14, and he was extradited back to Charleston on Tuesday, December 28.