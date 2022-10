HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of murder was indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County.

Orlando Scott, of Huntington, was charged with murder in November of 2021 after Huntington Police say he admitted to shooting 42-year-old Calvin Adudu, also of Huntington.

Adudu died as a result of the shooting.

Anderson’s co-defendant, Kenneth Griffin, was also indicted for accessory after the fact.