HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing a 94-year-old family member who was in a Huntington nursing home will undergo a mental health evaluation.

That was the outcome of a status hearing in the case against Seth Donald in Cabell County. He’s charged with first-degree murder for the death of his grandfather, Maurice Sill.

Sill was a resident at the Woodlands Retirement Community in June of 2019.

When first responders got to the scene, they found Sill in the woods, and he had already passed away.

Donald is due back in court on Nov. 1.